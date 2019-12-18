Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Worst Day for Holiday Traveresl

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
The Worst Day for Holiday TravereslAAA says that December 26th is the worst day for traveling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Worst Day for Holiday Traveresl

This year, nearly 105 million americans hit the road to travel for the holidays according to triple-a-- and today the roads could be packed.

If you're planning on driving today, you may want to set aside some extra travel time.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you need to know before you head out the door.

Casey?

Right here on memorial parkway, it looks pretty




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

115 Million Americans Expected To Travel This Holiday Season [Video]115 Million Americans Expected To Travel This Holiday Season

In addition to heavy air travel, AAA estimates more than 104 million people will hit the roads with the worst delays expected the day after Christmas. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published

This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping [Video]This is the Worst Day of the Holiday Season to Go Christmas Shopping

If you thought Black Friday was bad, experts are warning not to go shopping on this particular day. Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.