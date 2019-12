Residents add Christmas touch to potholes

WORKS SAYS SOMEONE FROM THE CITYAN ENGINEER WITH JACKSON PUBLICWILL TAKE ALOOK AT IT TODAY.THE HOLE IS AT THE INTERSECTIONOFWARRIOR TRAIL AND KINGS HIGHWAYINFONDREN.FAMILIES IN THE NEIGHBORHOODDECIDEDTO ADD A CHRISTMAS TOUCH TO THEEYESORE.JACKSON CITY ENGINEER CHARLESWILLIAMS SAYSTHERE'S A POSSIBLE SEWER MAINCOLLAPSEAROUND THIS LOCATION-- BUTTHEY'LL KNOW FORSURE WHEN THEY LOOK AT IT TODAY.

A PIKE COUNTY POTHOLE IS GETTINGWORLDWIDE ATTENTION.THIS CHRISTMAS TREE POTHOLE INMCCOMB ITHE CENTER OF ATTENTION.

A MANPUT A METAL TREE IN THE MIDDLEOF THE CRATER.PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITYDECORATEDIT WITH TINSEL, ORNAMENTS, ANDSOMEONE EVEN PLACED A LARGE STARON TOP.IT EVEN INSPIRED A MCCOMBMINISTER TOWRITE A HOLIDAY SONG.SID BOYTE SAYS HIS NEIGHBORS AREJUREADY FOR IT TO BE REPAIRED.

"FROM WHAT I'VE HEARD FROM THECITY, THEY'RE PLANNING ONGETTING TO IT, AHH THEY'VE GOTSOMEOTHER ISSUES THEY'VE GOT TO TENDTO FIRST.

THEY'LL GET TO ITWHEN THEY CAN BUT UNTIL THENWE'RE JUST GOING TO HAVE ALITTLEFUN WITH IT I GUESS YOU'D SAY."BOYTE SAYS NEIGHBORS ALSODECORATED THE POTHOLE ATHALLOWEEN.

2019 WAS A MAJOR YEAR FORWEATHER-- WITH