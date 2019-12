Cooler weather on way with highs in 40s now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:58s - Published Cooler weather on way with highs in 40s Cooler weather on way with highs in 40s 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cooler weather on way with highs in 40s THAT IS A FEEL-GOOD STORY.IT IS COLDER TODAY THANYESTERDAY.RO IT HAS BEEN PRETTY CRAZY.NICK: 50’S COMING DOWN INTO THE30’S.WHEN WE’S THRONE FOG.35 DEGREES, WIND CHI OF 27.VISIBILITY IS ABOUT A MILE.IT IS GOING TO VARY IN YOURNEIGHBORHOOD.NORTH WIND AT 10 MILES AN HOUR.THE FRONT HAS KIND OF HUNG UPAROUND LEE’S SUMMIT.WE ARE AT 46 THERE.FROM THESE SUMMIT, MAYBE YOU GOWEST ON 70 AND THEN DOWN 470OVER TO LENEXA.IT IS 33 DEGREES.THAT IS QUITE A CHANGE OVER ASHORT CHUNK OF REAL ESTATE.50’S HERE IN SEDALIA.THE COLD FRONT IS NOT GOING TOMAKE IT SOUTH TODAY.THE DAY PLANNERS THROUGH KANSASCITY.CLOUDY SKIES WITH FOG EARLY THISMORNING.WE WILL TRY TO GET SOMESUNSHINE, BUT IT WILL FEEL LIKETHE 30’S WITH THE CLOUD AND THEWIND.A MUCH COLDER TODAY THANYESTERDAY.THERE IS THE 50’S FOR HIGHS INSEDALIA AND BUTLER.40’S HERE IN KANSAS CITY.30’S ACROSS NORTHERN MISSOURI.WE WILL HAVE THE WARMER AIRGOING INTO THE WEEKEND IN THE40’S.THE 50’S THROUGH THIS NEXT STORMSYSTEM.THERE IS A LOT OF MOISTURE INTHE ATMOSPHERE FROM THE GROUNDUP TO 18,000 FEET.LOTS OF MOISTURE.BUT IT IS NOT CALIBRATED FORSNOW.THIS IS GOING TO BE A BIG RAINPRODUCING SNOW -- RAIN PRODUCINGSTORM.MOST OF SATURDAY, WE WILL HAVERAIN.THERE COULD EVEN BE LIGHTNING.THE RAIN WILL START TO WRAP UPCLOSER TO MIDNIGHT SUNDAY.IT WOULD BE LATE SATURDAY NIGHTEARLY SUNDAY MORNING.WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OVER AN INCHARE POSSIBLE.IT COULD EVEN BE HIGH WITH ATHUNDERSTORM.THAT WILL LEAVE US W





