Tuesday Morning Sprint

The packers are your n-f-c north champions.

After a slow start against the vikings last night... the packers managed to pick it up in the second half.

The packers will face the detroit lions on sunday in their final n- f-c- north showdown.

On this christmas eve tuesday, areas of fog are possible early this morning, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and it will remain very mild; high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Dense fog advisory until 8 am for iowa, grant, lafayette, green and rock counties the city of sun prairie is looking at plans to redevelop the area destroyed by the explosion in july of 20-18.

They're working with consultants from the lakota group and have come up with several concepts... including elements mixed use buildings, a btique hotel and a festival street.

The land is privately owned... so the city and consultants will take these ideas to the plan commission next month.

A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a home -- causing damage.

Sun prairie police arrested 25-year-old jeff starks of madison after conducting two search warrants.

You'll remember that shooting happened on wild iris street just after noon on sunday.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The number of homicides in milwaukee this year is officially surpassing last year's total.

The milwaukee police department says the number of homicides reported in 20-19 is 98 as of yesterday... two of which happened this weekend.

Last year, the final total was 93... which was down from 118 in 20-17.

Two people are recovering from their injuries this morning after a shooting in duluth... police say it happened at around three monday afternoon... police weren't able to confirm the names of the two people who were hurt... or if they were looking for any suspects.

This shooting also put a nearby hospital on lock down .

No officers will be charged in a fatal shooting by police on madison's west side back in october.

Police were called to a home on raymond road on october 27th.

Dean thomas was armed and fired at officers when they got there.

Police say they told the 64- year-old to drop his weapon.

When he didn't comply, one of the responding officers shot him.

Thomas died from his injuries.

20-year-old madison man accused of shooting and killing a dodgeville man earlier this month is officially facing a charge of first degree reckless homicide.

A criminal complaint shows marcus hamilton tried to rob a group who were trying to purchase marijuana from him on madison's south side.

18-year-old gunnar holum was was shot and later died at the hospital.

A 'not guilty' plea was entered on his behalf.

A wisconsin mother is warning others after learning her 11-year-old daughter's personal information was on an escort website.

Faith baldus says a man called her daughter's cell phone looking for an escort... her daughter's number was listed under an escort's name and photo... on the website, skip games dot e-u..

Other women in the milwaukee area were found on that webstie, as well.

Police say the number seems to have been added on accident.

A newly- uncovered white house email shows the trump administration put a hold on military aid to ukraine just an hour and a half after the president's july phone call with ukraine's president.

Democrats are demanding a senate trial that includes white house documents and testimony.

Senateajority leader mitch mcconnell indicated he's willing to listen to arguments and have a questioning period, then decide later if witnesses are needed.

In an interview with axios... president trump's former national security adviser john boldon suggests the trump administration is bluffing about stopping north korea's nuclear ambitions.

This comes ahead of north korean leader kim jong un's threatened 'christmas surprise' against the u-s... and as the nation steps up their production of long-range missles which could potentially reach the u-s mainland.

A local state representative wants to get rid of the sales and use tax on diapers and tampons.

This bill would also remove the sales and use tax from tampons, sanitary napkins and undergarments for incontinence.

It has bipartisan support in this early stage, including local rep melissa sargent.

Dane county executive joe parisi is adding 500-thousand dollars in county funds to help those fighting mental health and addiction issues in dane county.

The universal access resource center is expected to open next summer... it's a call center that will connect people with the help they need.

The initiative is part of effort to better serve those battling mental illness and addiction.

