Last solar eclipse of the decade

Last solar eclipse of the decade

Last solar eclipse of the decade

RING OF FIRE: People in parts of Asia, Australia, and Africa got to see the last solar eclipse of the decade on December 26.

An ‘annular’ solar eclipse happens when a new moon, or smaller moon, passes in front of the sun.

When this happens, a ‘ring of fire’ is visible because the moon doesn't completely obscure the sun.
India- Decade's last Solar Eclipse today, people see 'ring of fire'

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) A rare celestial spectacle started at 8:17 am in India today, as the moon...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineUSATODAY.comIndiaTimesRIA Nov.


‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

Solar eclipse, an astronomical event which is a source of awe and wonder for many, also gives rise to...
Hindu - Published


luao_linn

oasis_light RT @ndtv: Last solar eclipse of the decade begins. https://t.co/GxaTEBB9CG #SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2019 https://t.co/p6Lqkoie88 1 minute ago

LabelAire

Label-Aire RT @USATODAY: Thousands marveled at the sky Thursday, catching a glimpse of the last solar eclipse of the decade. https://t.co/rPc3VCvpQn 2 minutes ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Thousands witness rare 'ring of fire,' the last solar eclipse of the decade https://t.co/4XAQsTE3Wl @usa_feeds… https://t.co/hcStSQQnu5 3 minutes ago

allisonwu

Allison Wu Marvel at these photos from the last solar eclipse of the decade https://t.co/acBzwoyYTQ 來自 @CNNTravel M87 Black H… https://t.co/fDvTHWYYvb 3 minutes ago

Pro_Nuke

WE0209 RT @fox6now: 'Ring of Fire:' Marvel at these photos from the last solar eclipse of the decade https://t.co/UFuiAm5KWS https://t.co/JEMQLiOP… 3 minutes ago

vrin11

OriGiNui Marvel at these photos from the last solar eclipse of the decade https://t.co/Xov2CYzJIy 4 minutes ago

CherubinaRavasi

Cherubina Ravasi 🔥 The last solar eclipse of this decade https://t.co/ZxKSop61DK 7 minutes ago

LoveiRaynie

rayne RT @joseppvii: Last Solar Eclipse of the decade https://t.co/b1QImaU1IP 9 minutes ago


Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia [Video]Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon. Annular eclipses occur..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published

Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi [Video]Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi

Locals in Varanasi took holy dip on solar eclipse. In Mangaluru, Muslims offered 'namaz' during solar eclipse. Locals across nation witnessed last solar eclipse of 2019. Solar eclipse occurs when moon..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published

