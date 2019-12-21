Global  

Does the Queen Watch ‘The Crown’? Her Christmas Video May Answer That Question

Does the Queen Watch ‘The Crown’? Her Christmas Video May Answer That Question

Does the Queen Watch ‘The Crown’? Her Christmas Video May Answer That Question

The Queen brought up a history in her Christmas speech and made people wonder if she watches The Crown.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
