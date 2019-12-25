Global  

Top 10 Best Movie Performances of the Last Decade

As the decade draws to a close, these performances deserve a standing ovation.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the most outstanding performances from actors and actresses in movies released between 2010 and 2019.

We’ve based our selections on a mix of awards recognition, critical praise, and overall impact on the film medium.

Did your favorite PERFORMANCE make our list?

Let us know in the comments!
Recent related videos from verified sources

New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate [Video]New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate

Politico reports that Joe Biden won the December 2019 Democratic debate. A poll conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO found 23 percent thought Biden performed best in the debate. Sen. Bernie..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Top 20 Best Documentary Films of the Last Decade [Video]Top 20 Best Documentary Films of the Last Decade

This list could have easily been a Top 40. For this list, we’re looking at the most greatest documentaries released between 2010 and 2019. Our countdown includes films such as “Apollo 11” (2019),..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:05Published

