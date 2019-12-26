Global  

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya
Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya

Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya(Bloomberg) — The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the...
Turkey fast-tracks bill to deploy troops to Libya

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Parliament to vote on Libya troop deployment [Video]Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Parliament to vote on Libya troop deployment

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya [Video]Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present a legislation to parliament in January. Emer McCarthy..

