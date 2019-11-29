Thousands of Albanians homeless after earthquake 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published Thousands of Albanians homeless after earthquake Last month’s quake killed at least 51 people and destroyed thousands of buildings, leaving many to face winter in tents.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Vladimir Greblaher/Jaca motka RT @AJEnglish: Thousands of Albanians homeless after earthquake killed at least 51 people and destroyed thousands of buildings https://t.co… 1 minute ago