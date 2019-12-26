Global  

'I'm in shock': Neighbors concerned after Christmas Eve homicide

'I'm in shock': Neighbors concerned after Christmas Eve homicideNeighbors are shocked and concerned after a homicide in Madison on Tuesday.
Christmas.

I'm mark koehn.

One person is dead after a homicide last night in the 900 block of midvale boulevard.

Gabriella bachara shares more details on the suspect and how neighbors are reacting.

(pkg) officals say the incident happened at 937 south midvale boulevard just after four on christmas eve.

Madison police arrested joseph green on suspicion of first degree intentional homicide.

He was booked into the dane county jail early wednesday morning and the investigation is still open.

&lt;gabriella bachara> "neighbors say on christmas morning they were shocked to wake up to a crime that doesn't normally happen on a street like this one."

Neighbor andrew doiel came home to see crime scene tape and police in the yard next door.

&lt;andrew doiel/neighbor> "i'm really shocked."

Doiel said he didn't know his neighbors well.

&lt;andrew doiel/neighbor> "not too well, but you know we saw them from time to time.

I'd see him go by on his motorcycle sometimes, but that was about it.

We didn't really talk much."

Down the street... &lt;mildred albino/neighbor> "they never bothered anybody so i never.

You know, i just come and go.

I go to work and come home."

Mildred albino said she's lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years &lt;mildred albino/neighbor> "most of the people have been here for a really long time so it's kind of suprising."

And she hasn't seen a crime like this on her street.

&lt;mildred albino/neighbor> "i'm in shock because i can't believe that this happened here.

Maybe a robbery but i don't know.

I ill can't comprehend what happened.

It's like two houses away from me.

I just can't."

Officials say there is not a safety concern for the area.

I'm gabriella bachara... news three now.

Again this is an open investigation and we will continue to update our website on channel




