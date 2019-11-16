Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’

Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a Colorado daycare owner who was arrested for allegedly hiding 26 toddlers behind a false wall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wronker70

#teamhopeTerri for Liberty RT @Livid2point0: #savethechildren Colorado daycare owner charged with child abuse after hiding 26 kids behind secret wall https://t.co/X0Z… 4 minutes ago

Freedom1776__

LifeLove Colorado daycare workers are charged after hiding 26 toddlers in basement behind a 'false wall' when police came to… https://t.co/1i4UT6A1CD 9 minutes ago

ndylan1

Natalie🌊 RT @SaysDana: Colorado daycare owner charged with child abuse after hiding 26 kids behind secret wall - New York Daily News ⁦@roxydavis99⁩… 11 minutes ago

TreesB59ABV

SYork RT @SaysDana: Colorado daycare owner charged with child abuse after hiding 26 kids behind secret wall - New York Daily News ⁦@LuluLemew⁩ 🤬… 15 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Colorado daycare owner charged with child abuse after hiding 26 kids behind secret wall https://t.co/HnkW6MmGV8 17 minutes ago

SmithGoliath

Wayne Smith Colorado daycare owner charged with child abuse after hiding 26 kids behind secret wall https://t.co/SRNheh0n5N 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daycare Owner Accused Of Keeping 26 Young Children In 'Secret Room' [Video]Daycare Owner Accused Of Keeping 26 Young Children In 'Secret Room'

Officials investigating complaints about a day care in Colorado Springs found more than two dozen children -- all under the age of 3 -- behind a false wall that led to the basement of the owner's home.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.