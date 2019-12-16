Global  

'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

More than 230,000 people died across south-east Asia when a tsunami unleashed devastation on December 26, 2004.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

The world remembers Indian Ocean tsunami and its 230,000 victims, five years on

Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating Indian Ocean tsunami

Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



pewtergod

baphometx

George Roussos RT @euronews: More than 230,000 people died across south-east Asia when a tsunami unleashed devastation on December 26, 2004. https://t.co/… 17 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page 'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami: https://t.co/f88eZEOZfC #IndianOcean 19 hours ago

akmalarif90

AKMAL ARIF @euronews: More than 230,000 people died across south-east Asia when a tsunami unleashed devastation on December 26… https://t.co/bE3tFM53G1 20 hours ago

euronews

euronews More than 230,000 people died across south-east Asia when a tsunami unleashed devastation on December 26, 2004. https://t.co/ReUweTuc1m 20 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ 'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami… https://t.co/GO3Dqn4CSc 20 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva 'I just miss her so much': Relatives commemorate the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami… https://t.co/UlsvUqXTyd 20 hours ago

ChazDavis10

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai tsunami victims unidentified after 15 years [Video]Thai tsunami victims unidentified after 15 years

Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 230,000 people on Boxing Day, 2004, a cargo container at a police station in southern Thailand bears witness to the hundreds of victims..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

