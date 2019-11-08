Missing boy from Montcalm County

MICHIGAN STATE POLICE HAVEISSUED AN ENDANGERED-MISSINGADVISORY FOR A 5-YEAR-OLD-BOY FROM MONTCALMCOUNTY.POLICE SAY BEAU BELSON WAS LASTSEEN PLAYING IN HIS BACKYARDLASTEVENING.HE WAS WEARING GREY COLOREDFOOTIE PAJAMAS WITH GREENDINOSAURS..

A BLUEJACKET..

AND BLACK BOOTS.ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATION ONWHERE HE MIGHT BE IS ASKED TOCALL THE M-S-P LAKEVIEW POST.AU