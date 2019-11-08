Global  

Missing boy from Montcalm County

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
0
MICHIGAN STATE POLICE HAVEISSUED AN ENDANGERED-MISSINGADVISORY FOR A 5-YEAR-OLD-BOY FROM MONTCALMCOUNTY.POLICE SAY BEAU BELSON WAS LASTSEEN PLAYING IN HIS BACKYARDLASTEVENING.HE WAS WEARING GREY COLOREDFOOTIE PAJAMAS WITH GREENDINOSAURS..

A BLUEJACKET..

AND BLACK BOOTS.ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATION ONWHERE HE MIGHT BE IS ASKED TOCALL THE M-S-P LAKEVIEW POST.AU




ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: 5-year-old Beau Belson was found dead in a pond, not far from his home. https://t.co/UtvVxzkJE5 47 seconds ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: 5-year-old reported missing and endangered https://t.co/XlguiksLzD https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/P0yvEhEETc 56 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg 5-year-old reported missing and endangered https://t.co/XlguiksLzD https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/P0yvEhEETc 59 minutes ago

sleepyinIl

SleepyinIL RT @aware_the: MONTCALM COUNTY, MI — A 5-year-old child went missing Wednesday afternoon from outside a Six Lakes residence, where he was l… 1 hour ago

WSBT

WSBT Michigan State Police said a 5-year-old Six Lakes boy was found dead in a pond not far from his home today, followi… https://t.co/2eUzBpkXjE 2 hours ago

SameyaGhoseyni

Sameya Ghoseyni RT @ABC12WJRT: MISSING AND ENDANGERED: 5-year-old Beau Brennan Belson was last seen Wednesday evening in Montcalm County. https://t.co/mUAX… 2 hours ago

maamccauley

Mark RT @TrishaWWMT: Heartbreaking news. Michigan State Police say 5-year-old Beau’s body was found in a pond not far from his home. https://t.… 3 hours ago

BooBooKittyFck_

Andrea Warren RT @wwmtnews: Michigan State Police confirm: #Missing 5-year-old from Six Lakes area was found dead in a rural pond not far from his home.… 3 hours ago


