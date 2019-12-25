Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72

Nationwide this year.

U-w madison journalism school graduate and songwriter allee willis has died.

Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful and talented charactors.

Willis co-wrote "september" and other big hits for earth wind and fire.

She also wrote the theme song for the friends t.v.

Show.

She never learned how to play music but she wrote the soundtrack tof "beverly hills cop" and the broadway musical, "the color purple."

Allie willis returned to her alma mater last september to talk with students on the uw campus..

She also appeared on live at four with charlotte deleste and myself where she talked about her colorful life and spectacular song list.

Willis' partner prudence fenton announced her passing in an instagram post this morning... saying "rest in boogie wonderland," another one of her big hits.

She was also a member into the songwriters hall of fame.

The wisconsin alumni association released a statement on her passing.

"we've lost an amazing alumna and true badger.

Her energy was boundless.

We are so grateful that she shared her talents with the world."

Allee