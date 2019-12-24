Global  

Pentagon Warns Personnel to Avoid At-Home DNA Tests

The Pentagon has warned military personnel to avoid at-home DNA tests over security concerns.
Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA TestsWatch VideoThe Pentagon is advising military personnel to not use take-home DNA kits due to security...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •WebProNewsengadget



