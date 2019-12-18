Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump's Hypocritical Christmas

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Hypocritical Christmas

Trump's Hypocritical Christmas

President Donald Trump used his annual Christmas message to preach for respect for others — which is unlike Trump, who, in the past, has called Rep.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “crazy.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling members of the military stationed across...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News


Trump Sends ‘Giant’ Christmas Cards With Wild Impeachment Letter to Democratic Senators

The White House is handing out Christmas cards accompanied by a print out of President Donald...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

goodfellaBrent

goinglightbarny @ewarren What a thing to pander about on Christmas. So hypocritical how you can talk about Trump or his moral beliefs. You people are sick 34 minutes ago

Scribbles972

Scribbles McPensworth RT @15lovemykids: @ananavarro When the Trump’s call for their base to “win” arguments against their “liberal snowflake” relatives at Christ… 57 minutes ago

lau56

Larry Underwood Hypocritical Donald Trump attacks "crazy Nancy Pelosi" hours after Christmas message about "understanding and respe… https://t.co/xhIU6ieOTj 1 hour ago

trump_enemy

Trump’s Enemy Number One RT @POzzur: And it was only yesterday (Christmas Day) you said this: “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understandin… 2 hours ago

I_Am_Rodger

Rodger Dodger @MollyJongFast This from the person who attacked Trump for attacking Crazy Nancy on Christmas. Talk about hypocriti… https://t.co/89fYHAdnfh 5 hours ago

APAuckland

Asmita Patel RT @dialyn69: @mkraju @jaketapper Trump's Christmas message is a hypocritical joke, just like Melania's. He doesn't believe it. He spouts… 5 hours ago

PPoppinghaus

Peter Pöppinghaus @realDonaldTrump This hypocritical Trump projects his misdeeds on others to distract himself. Not even at Christmas… https://t.co/c9wT6qxt4G 5 hours ago

PPoppinghaus

Peter Pöppinghaus @realDonaldTrump This hypocritical Trump projects his misdeeds on others to distract himself. Not even at Christmas… https://t.co/4Fd4WifuxG 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message [Video]President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered their Christmas message from the White House.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:43Published

Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter [Video]Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.