First day of Kwanzaa 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published First day of Kwanzaa Dec. 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa. It is a week-long celebration of family, community and culture. Kwanzaa reinforces the 7 principles, including unity, self-determination and collective work and responsibility. 0

