Sun Prairie moves forward to redevelop after explosion

Thanks for joining us tonight... more than one year after the sun prairie explosion... the city is looking at new ways to redevelop the land at the corner of main and bristol streets that now sits empty.

Gabriella bachara joinus with some of the ideas the community would like to see built in those lots.

This was the scene on july 10th-- 2018.

Now, more than 17 months later, the city is working with a consulting group, property owners and residents to find a plan that fits everyone's wants and needs.

Together they came up with possible concepts that could transform those spaces to fit into the aesthetic of downtown sun prairie.

(pkg) the concept plan to build sun prairie stronger is still in a primary phase.

The vision... multi-use space for residential and entertainment... all while matching the look of the buildings that came before it.

<paul esser/mayor, city of sun prairie> "kind of a classic look to them, a style and you would want to see the same thing with the buildings there.

You'd want that classic look and would expect that they would be prodominately residential with some retail on the first floor but again light retail and resturant oriented ."

Other possible concepts include turning lane street into a festival street.

<paul esser/mayor, city of sun prairie> "meaning you would do special overhead lighting and maybe special pavers on the street and lighting that gives it the sense that it's not just an ordinary pedestrian car street, but it's one that is intended to move people."

The idea of having a place to hold activities is exciting to the community.

<diane rhody> "i think that a festival space would be fantastic to bring in a lot of foot traffic and to liven up downtown sun prairie."

With possible redevelopment... esser thinks the gap that separates madison from sun prairie will narrow.

<paul esser/mayor, city of sun prairie> "that's just going to be a natural progression as this county builds out.

Less and less are people going to be aware of boundaries between the cities as much as they are going to be drawn to destinations and sun prairie could definitely be one of them."

Something that the community would also like to see more of in their city... <sharon jacksack> "madison gets a lot of the business and i think sun prairie has an awful lot to offer.

So... (we should definitely bring people in from madison.) that would be good."

The planning commission will be looking at these concepts in january 20-20.

If it gets approved... it will move on to the city council where they'll decide with the property owners what will take the space.

Gabriella bachara reporting... thank