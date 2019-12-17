Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Your Morning News Now - 12/24/19

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Your Morning News Now - 12/24/19Your Morning News Now - 12/24/19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Your Morning News Now - 12/24/19

Your morning news now... n-f-c north championship' merchandise is already available through the packer pro shop.'

The packers clinched the division last night with a win over the vikings.

Three green bay turnovers helped the vikings go into halftime with the lead ... but two second half touchdown rushes by aaron jones brought the packers ahead.

Final score... packers 23... vikings ten.

((ad lib weather)) newly released satellite images show construction happening at a site ... where north korea builds military equipment.

North korean leaders said recently ... they have a - quote- "christmas gift" for the u-s... as nuclear negotiations remain stalled between the two countries.

North korea says what that gift ends up being... depends on action taken in washington.

A newly- uncovered white house email shows the trump administration put a hold on military aid to ukraine 91 minutes after president trump's july phone call with ukraine's president.

Democrats are pointing to that email and demanding a senate trial that includes white house documents and testimony.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has indicated he's willing to listen to arguments and have a questioning period ... then decide later if witnesses are needed.

Because of a massive fire back in april ... this will be the first time in centuries that there won't be a christmas mass at notre ( ) dame ( ) cathedral in paris.

Mass had to be canceled for the first time since 18-06 ... as repair and restoration work continues on the 855- year- old landmark.

Thousands of donors have combined to pledge more than a- billion dollars to help the rebuilding process.

[bell ringing] if you will be out and about today ... be listening for those jingling bells.

This is the final day of bell ringing for the salvation army of la crosse county.

It's also a match day.

Two anonymous donors will be matching red kettle donations of up to 100- thousand dollars.

Also today ... the salvation army is hosting a community christmas eve dinner.

Everyone is welcome!

Volunteers will start serving at four-30 this afternoon at the salvation army location on eighth street in la crosse.

For all of you last minute shoppers' out there... let's take a look at your shopping options on this christmas eve.

Wal-mart ... kohl's... and dick's sporting goods are open until six tonight.

Valley view mall closes at five.

And target stores in la crosse and winona are open until ten.

All of these stores are closed tomorrow.

And let's check-in one more time with santa claus as he makes his deliveries all over the world on this christmas eve.

You can watch santa's progress all day long thanks to the hard- working santa- trackers over at norad.'

The website is norad santa dot org.'

Santa has already been to new zealand ... fiji ... and antarctica... and has delivered about 600- thousand presents.

Good tuesday to you and merry christmas eve!

It was a mild day monday and we'll have more mild weather in store for today.

We're beginning the day with some areas of fog.

Temps are in the 30s for most with a south wind causing a slight wind chill.

There is a large area of clouds over our area and that will stick around through the day.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

=== thanks so much for watching news eight this morning.

We do



Recent related news from verified sources

This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 22)

A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program
CBS News - Published

3 dead in Montana casino shooting; suspect killed by police

Police are investigating a multiple-victim homicide that happened overnight in Great Falls, according...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IlliniHQ

IlliniHQ Good Morning, #Illini Nation: Your daily dose of college basketball news https://t.co/MQyvs7JOFW 20 seconds ago

dallasnews

Dallas Morning News A simple one or two-step process will allow you to get your morning news briefings on Alexa-enabled Amazon and Goog… https://t.co/rd29JgemEI 1 minute ago

mykfrost

Incredible Mike Frost🇰🇪 Good Morning Folks. Start your day with new information #blog #kot #news #wordpres https://t.co/fozLbbvFdU https://t.co/vglDsp38uc 2 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times Thinking of unplugging from the Internet for a while? Go old school for your dose of morning news! Today in the… https://t.co/cWCt9n7vjA 2 minutes ago

MrDiddy85

❌Phillip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🎄🎅🏻 RT @3TW_3470: .@realDonaldTrump is a meany & therefore must be impeached? It gets even sillier than that! 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 "Please Spay and Neut… 7 minutes ago

kcrowe024

Kristin RT @AlexCrowe38: Get your day-after-Christmas news fix on @620wtmj! @genemueller hosting Wisconsin’s Morning News with @D_La on traffic, my… 8 minutes ago

TheMorningRead

Morning Read Morning Read correspondent Len Ziehm traveled to some of the most spectacular golf destinations in the world during… https://t.co/rQkxG4FBJ1 9 minutes ago

kimmwaters4

kim waters RT @johnnydollar01: Happy Day After! This morning @MollyLineFNC and @LelandVittert are back pinch-hitting for @BillHemmer and @SandraSmithF… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indiana Pizza Shop Gives Employees 100% Of Christmas Day Profits [Video]Indiana Pizza Shop Gives Employees 100% Of Christmas Day Profits

Employees at a pizzeria near Indianapolis are in for a big pay day after volunteering to work on Christmas. They’ll split all of the day’s profits from Rockstar Pizza, in what has become a holiday..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:51Published

Local Restaurants Are Getting Ready For A New Year’s Party [Video]Local Restaurants Are Getting Ready For A New Year’s Party

Executive chef Brian Schaeffer from Rudy's Red Eye Grill and director of sales for White Bear Country Inn Rachel Viger shared some recipes (3:58). WCCO Mid-Morning – December 26, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.