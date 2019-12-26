Could Intermittent Fasting Help You Live Longer? 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:59s - Published Could Intermittent Fasting Help You Live Longer? A new study shows intermittent fasting could help you live longer. Buzz60’s Natasha Abellard has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BGR.com Fasting for 18 hours every day could help you live longer https://t.co/IgBfUUiimU https://t.co/nxXeM4KqjX 9 minutes ago Patrick Piens Eating in a 6-hour window and fasting for 18 hours might help you live longer — Abstaining from food for 16 to 18 h… https://t.co/waAUzNIqQr 29 minutes ago Sunny Days 🌞 RT @billyjack2016: Anymore these days foods r loaded chemicals that r used n insecticides and pesticides. So it makes sense that the less w… 36 minutes ago twosheeep Intermittent Fasting could help you live longer - ABC 4 - https://t.co/pIE9bnE79y 37 minutes ago billy jack Anymore these days foods r loaded chemicals that r used n insecticides and pesticides. So it makes sense that the l… https://t.co/ZmbQyVo7nV 40 minutes ago All Breaking News Abstaining from food for 18 hours a day could help treat some health conditions -- even if you've got to train your… https://t.co/CAdI2RPG5J 40 minutes ago ABC4 News Intermittent Fasting could help you live longer https://t.co/x9O88Po2rm https://t.co/jxq3fcGyAu 46 minutes ago Trey Morgan Eat too much during the #holidays? #IntermittentFasting could help you lose weight & live longer. Have you done it… https://t.co/k9zJNQj9Ew 4 hours ago