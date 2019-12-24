GIM I 12-24

The 24th and 25th when it's all said and done.

Well we're putting the good in your morning with courtney ready.

Courtney sharing a photo of a her dog lucy.

That's a that's a good looking dog too and to country and you will also known as you want to talk about a well behaved lucy.

>> you'll notice that all those presents we're still left well.

For a long time is spent.

>> christmas eve and day in washington dc that my whole family's there i want to send them as long as the absolutely they are they're all hanging on the scene and then my mom and stepfather driving to florida today.

Perfect timing to know that