S&P 500 Movers: BLL, CPRI

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Capri Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Capri Holdings registers a 0.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ball, trading down 0.9%.

Ball is showing a gain of 40.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 0.8%, and Tapestry, trading up 1.6% on the day.




