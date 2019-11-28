COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO FEED FIRST RESPONDERS

Christmas day we remember those who can't be with their families.

The selfless police, fire and ems crews who give their hard work and dedication to the communities they serve 24/7.

And this year we show you how our community in st.

Joseph gives back to those first responders.

Kq2's ron johnson has more.

<<ron johnson reporting for most of us, this is the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it's on the job.

We're here to do what we have to do.

Every christmas, the dedicated men and women who make up st.

Joseph's first responders sacrifice their holiday to keep the rest of us safe, a choice made willingly.

We knew when we got into this line of work that we would be working holidays we're gonna be working night and weekends and odd hours.whether it be the er staff, us the police department the fire department we're all here.we run calls like we would any other day.

No matter the type of call they're there to respond from the serious to the mundane.

We usually get somebody that burns their food or something along those lines, but holidays are typically laid back thankfully.and they wouldn't have it any other way, saying the love of what they do keeps them going.

I love working as a paramedic and its very special to me to know that when someone is at there worst, that i can come and help them.

It's a passion that we have, we do the job because we want to help people and we really enjoy it.and the community shows it's appreciation to those that have to work on this sacred holiday by making sure first responders are fed, from the ems workers to police and firefighters, people from each department say they always have food prepared by those whom they serve every day of the year.

We get tons of food dropped off to us all week long.

Any kind of snack food you could imagine its more than we could eat on our shift.

It's overwhelming the amount of stuff that we get and the amount of support people give us and we really appreciate that.for those who do so much for the community 24/7, the small act leaves a big impact.

Makes me feel good about what i do, it feels like we're doing something that makes a difference.news>> local first responders said their relatives, friends as well as complete strangers step up to make food for them to