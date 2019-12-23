Global  

UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high.

As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their highest also.

According to a report by Mastercard Inc, U.S. shoppers spent more time and money shopping online this year.

Mastercard Inc reported on Wednesday, that e-commerce sales had hit a record high.

Reuters reports that UPS expects to process 1.9 million returns on January 2nd.
UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

