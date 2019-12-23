UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high.

As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their highest also.

According to a report by Mastercard Inc, U.S. shoppers spent more time and money shopping online this year.

Mastercard Inc reported on Wednesday, that e-commerce sales had hit a record high.

Reuters reports that UPS expects to process 1.9 million returns on January 2nd.