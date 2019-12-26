Global  

HappyLife: Post-Christmas recycling

Christmas comes with a lot of used wrapping materials!

4 News Now's Nikki Torres lets you know what you can recycle and what needs to be tossed out.
This month's happy life is all about putting the happy in your holidays.

Christmas is behind us.

We've opened the presents santa left us under the tree.

But you might be waking up to a mountain of torn up gift wrap and other leftover items. sorting them all can get a little confusing.

Can you recycle this paper?

Should i throw these bows in the trash?

Our nikki torres is live this morning at the waste to energy plant in spokane... answering all your post christmas questions.

It is december 26th and we are left dealing with the post- christmas duties.we opened all our presents from santa claus yesterday, now what to do with the waste?

We're left with bows, gift wrap, tissue paper.

We are live in spokane this morning with erin from spokane's waste-to-energy plant.

She is the expert on what we can and can't throw into recycling.

Rule of thumb -- gift wrap can almost always be recycled.

Just make sure you get rid of any staples or tape.

Those can get thrown into trash.make sure all your recyclables are clean.

If there's any plastic dishes from last night's feast -- rinse them off of any food residue, and you should be safe to recycle.

Though, if it's soiled and dirty - throw it away.




