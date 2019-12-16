Global  

Thai village remembers 2004 tsunami

A candlelight vigil was held in the Thai fishing village of Ban Nam Khem on Thursday in memory of those killed in a deadly tsunami 15 years ago.
More than 230,000 people along the coasts of countries on the Indian Ocean died on the morning after Christmas Day in 2004 when a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 17.4 meters (57 feet).

At least 1,400 people were killed when waves struck Ban Nam Khem.

In Thailand, where more than 5,300 people were killed, including tourists visiting resort islands in the Andaman Sea, officials held a memorial ceremony and called for more awareness and preparedness for disasters.




