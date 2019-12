Finding Hope preview: Screening for postpartum depression now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:59s - Published Finding Hope preview: Screening for postpartum depression One in seven women experience postpartum depression after the birth of their baby. Nurse-midwives at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center are helping patients recognize the signs early on. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Finding Hope preview: Screening for postpartum depression WELCOME TO GOODMORNING IDAHO.I'M JILLIANGARRIGUES...TODAY IN OURFINDING HOPESERIES..HEALTHPROFESSIONALS SAYSOMEWHEREBETWEEN 12 AND 15PERCENT OF NEWMOTHERSEXPERIENCEPOSTPARTUMDEPRESSION,AND THAT'S WHYMIDWIVES AT ST.LUKE'S MERIDIANMEDICAL CENTERARE WORKING TOHELP PATIENTSCATCH SIGNS EARLY.THE HOSPITAL USESWHAT'S CALLED THE"EDINBURGHPOSTNATALDEPRESSION SCALE"TO SCREENMOTHERS AFTERBIRTH.IT'S A SHORT SURVEYASKING PARENTSHOW THEY AREFEELING... AND GIVESMIDWIVES AN IDEA IFTHE NEW PARENTSNEED MORE HELPWITH MENTAL HEALTHTREATMENT."TAKING CARE OFYOURSELF IS REALLYIMPORTANT. I THINKWE ALL HAVE A LOTOF MOM GUILT, LIKEOH I CAN'T GO TAKETHAT SHOWER ICAN'T LEAVE MYBABY, I DON'T WANTTO GO ON DATENIGHT, BUT THOSETHINGS ARE REALLYIMPORTANT AND HELPYOU TO BE A BETTERMOM."COMING UP INTODAY'S FINDINGHOPE ... HEAR MOREFROM THIS CERTIFIEDNURSE-MIDWIFE....WITH ADVICE FORMOTHERSNAVIGATING LIFEWITH A NEW BABY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Finding Hope: Screening at St. Luke's Meridian helps new mothers recognize signs of postpartum depression One in seven women experience postpartum depression after the birth of their baby. Nurse-midwives at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center are helping patients recognize the signs early on. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:46Published now