Indiana Pizza Shop Gives Employees 100% Of Christmas Day Profits

Employees at a pizzeria near Indianapolis are in for a big pay day after volunteering to work on Christmas.

They’ll split all of the day’s profits from Rockstar Pizza, in what has become a holiday tradition.
