New Yorkers On High Alert After Coyote Spotted In Manhattan's Central Park

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s
New York dog owners have reason to be nervous when taking Fido out for a walk.

According to HuffPost, there has been a confirmed sighting of a coyote in the middle of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The animal was first spotted about six weeks ago by a man walking his dog in the park.

In another encounter on Saturday, the man’s Goldendoodle chased a coyote in the park after 9 p.m.

Coyotes live in nearby suburbs and north of Manhattan in the Bronx, but one in the middle of Manhattan is rare.
New Yorkers On High Alert After Coyote Spotted In Manhattan's Central Park

