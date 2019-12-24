New Yorkers On High Alert After Coyote Spotted In Manhattan's Central Park

New York dog owners have reason to be nervous when taking Fido out for a walk.

According to HuffPost, there has been a confirmed sighting of a coyote in the middle of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The animal was first spotted about six weeks ago by a man walking his dog in the park.

In another encounter on Saturday, the man’s Goldendoodle chased a coyote in the park after 9 p.m.

Coyotes live in nearby suburbs and north of Manhattan in the Bronx, but one in the middle of Manhattan is rare.