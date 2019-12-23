Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour

🦉 Here for this https://t.co/VAt3v6pBoo 25 minutes ago

Leanne Acdan RT @choodlumt: im ready for his comeback 🥺 https://t.co/CuJQOrn5we 45 minutes ago

Mary Lui Justin Bieber Announces New Album, New Tour... New Everything! https://t.co/sX4VQHFvrV https://t.co/sPpGs0cXpz 47 minutes ago

alidangeles im ready for his comeback 🥺 https://t.co/CuJQOrn5we 1 hour ago

Hot957CR Big news from #JustinBeiber! No word on a release date or title for the new album...bu his new single #Yummy is set… https://t.co/duUM7c9C7k 2 hours ago

Hot 106.1 2020 is going to be a BIG year for #JustinBieber​! #IAmHot1061 https://t.co/VpqCfhqzN6 2 hours ago