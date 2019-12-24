Christmas Fire Donations

To help a family that suffered a loss this christmas.

This is koam news at ten.

A joplin family of eight lost their home to fire overnight.

Koam's kaitlyn shive shares the story of how community members have sprung into action.

At 11-23 pm on christmas eve, a family of eight's joplin home was destroyed by a fire.

Clothing, christmas presents, belongings, all gone.

"the fact that its christmas time and they have six children and its just extremely sad even if there was no children involved that they lost everything even if it was a holiday season or not" but the community was ready to rally behind this family.

Trina wills came from racine after seeing the fire departments post about collecting donations for them..

She donated kids clothing, toys.

Even bringing some donuts for the police and fire fighters.

"so that family knows theyre not alone, so that family knows that in their darkest hours that there is still good in the world there is still people that care, there is still people that want to give to them" and shes not the only one, the donation box was filled to the top with clothing and toys from the community.

Journey church and jefferson elementary school teamed together to help as well..

"both of these entitiys the church and the school are gonna walk alongside them through this tragedy until they get back up on their feet and are able to live the way they used to" they stayed up till 5am helping the family relocate to a hotel.and setting up a facebook fundraiser for them.

"we also have people all over the communtiy working with us to get them clothes, monetary donations, a place to stay, we have a multitude of things going on" an unforseeable tragedy has brought strength and togetherness for this family and the community.

And shows the true meaning of christmas.in joplin kaitlyn shive koam news.

Dowe: the goal of the facebook fundraiser is two-thousand dollars for the family.

If you'd like to help, you can find the link on our website koam