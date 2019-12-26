What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That?

The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes.

Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate.

During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26.

It became such a standard practice to grant the day off, that in 1871, a new holiday was born.

The wealthy would often give boxes filled with small gifts, money and Christmas leftovers to their employees.