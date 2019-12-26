Global  

Rare Black Rhino Born At Michigan Zoo On Christmas Eve

"It's a boy!" The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, welcomed a critically endangered black rhino calf into the world this week a true gift just in time for Christmas.
Black rhinos are critically endangered due to habitat loss and the illegal trade of their horns.
Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve [Video]Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve

A baby black rhino was born on Christmas Eve at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan.

