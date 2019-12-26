Roast Goose Digestion Run in Germany 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:27s - Published Roast Goose Digestion Run in Germany HOLIDAY CALORIE BURN: Hundreds of people got together in Germany after Christmas to take part in the annual 'Roast Goose Digestion Run,' to burn off that Christmas dinner. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this