I have been studying how to score from free kicks - Messi

SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - DECEMBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 1.

STILL PICTURE OF BARCELONA PLAYER LIONEL MESSI CELEBRATING A GOAL POINTING UP FINGERS OF BOTH ARMS VALENCIA, SPAIN (FILE - NOVEMBER 2, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 2.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI JUMPING AND CELEBRATING AFTER SCORING A GOAL AGAINST LEVANTE BARCELONA, SPAIN (RECENT) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA PLAYER LIONEL MESSI SAYING: "I remember that (Samuel) Eto'o told me: the day you start scoring goals it's going to be... because I had a lot of chances but couldn't finish them.

Then one day I burst and they all started to went in.

" BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - APRIL 8, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 4.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI SCORING A GOAL AGAINST LEGANES BARCELONA, SPAIN (RECENT) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA PLAYER LIONEL MESSI SAYING: "To be the top goal scorer in this league with what the Spanish league means is special.

To be honest I think that this is one of the best records I have".

BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - NOVEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 6.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI SCORING A GOAL AGAINST BORUSSIA DORTMUND BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - APRIL 8, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 7.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI SCORING A GOAL AGAINST LEGANES BARCELONA, SPAIN (RECENT) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA PLAYER LIONEL MESSI SAYING: "Recently I have been looking into it and especially in free kicks to see if they move before (goalkeepers), if they make a small movement, if not, how they react, how they place the wall... it's true that I am now studying this a bit more." BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - MAY 1, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 9.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI SHOOTING A FREE KICK AGAINST LIVERPOOL DURING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL BARCELONA, SPAIN (RECENT) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 10.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA PLAYER LIONEL MESSI SAYING: "We have a very high rhythm that depends on the boys (his sons).

We finish training, I go home to eat quickly and go out to get them at school.

We depend a lot on them so they have shorten my nap (spanish siesta) a lot" BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE - OCTOBER 16, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 11.

STILL PICTURE OF MESSI, HIS WIFE ANTONELLA ROCCUZZO, AND THEIR SONS THIAGO AND MATEO, POSING WITH GOLDEN BOOT DURING AWARDS CEREMONY BARCELONA, SPAIN (FILE -DECEMBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 12.

MESSI AND HIS SONS POSING WITH BALLON D'OR BEFORE BARCELONA MATCH MADRID, SPAIN (FILE -DECEMBER 1, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) (MUTE) 13.

MESSI POINTING FINGERS UP AFTER SCORING A GOAL AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID STORY: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi said he looks closely at the moves made by goalkeepers in order to fine tune his free kicks to score.

The Argentinean is the top goalscorer in the history of La Liga with 432 from 465 games, and he said he feels very happy to hold the record.

"Recently I have been looking into it and especially in free kicks to see if they move before (goalkeepers), if they make a small movement, if not, how they react, how they place the wall... it's true that I am now studying this a bit more," said the Argentinean playmaker during an interview with Spain's La Liga.

Messi racked his 50 goal of 2019 as Barca defeated Alaves 4-1 on Saturday (December 21).

It was a fitting way for the Argentine to reach a half-century of goals for club and country in 2019 -- the sixth straight time he has achieved the feat in a single calendar year and the ninth time in all in his career.

Barca top La Liga with 39 points chased by Real Madrid with 37.

(Production: Albert Gea, Susana Vera, Javier Barbancho, Silvio Castellanos, Miguel Gutierrez)