The Museum of Hangovers Is Now Open

The Museum of Hangovers Is Now Open

The Museum of Hangovers Is Now Open

Museum of Hangover has opened up in Croatia and it features all the random stories and items from various drunken nights, and even has an interactive side.

Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.
