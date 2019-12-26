Warren Caught In "Wine Vault" Hypocrisy

During the December 19th 2019 Democratic debate Senator Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

She went after Buttigieg for hosting a fund raiser in a "wine cave." But, according to Fox News, many are calling Warren a hypocrite.

Warren courted billionaires for her Senate runs.

She hosted $2,500 a seat fund raisers.

The Washington Post report recalled an event Warren held in October 2017 in San Francisco.

She held a luncheon for Senate campaign supporters at Boulevard.