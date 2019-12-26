Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Warren Caught In "Wine Vault" Hypocrisy

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Warren Caught In 'Wine Vault' Hypocrisy

Warren Caught In "Wine Vault" Hypocrisy

During the December 19th 2019 Democratic debate Senator Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

She went after Buttigieg for hosting a fund raiser in a "wine cave." But, according to Fox News, many are calling Warren a hypocrite.

Warren courted billionaires for her Senate runs.

She hosted $2,500 a seat fund raisers.

The Washington Post report recalled an event Warren held in October 2017 in San Francisco.

She held a luncheon for Senate campaign supporters at Boulevard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warren Caught In "Wine Vault" Hypocrisy

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sfreddy68

Freddy @ewarren The dog looks disappointed that you got caught and look stupid... https://t.co/wiDq11qU2b 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren caught in "wine vault" hypocrisy [Video]Warren caught in "wine vault" hypocrisy

During the December 19th 2019 Democratic debate Senator Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.