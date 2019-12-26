Global  

PIZZA KICKER

PIZZA KICKER
PIZZA KICKER

- is it pizza or is it art?

- thanks to a creative rhode- island baker -- it's actually - both!

- here you see eric palmieri- perfecting a holiday picture- using only pizza ingredients.

- he has been working at his- family business, d.

Palmieri's- bakery in johnston, for 14- years.- a fire ruined the shop back in- 2007 and that's when palmieri - decided - to get creative with his pies.- he's made santa, reindeer, the- grinch, a christmas tree, - and other creations.- and the beauty of it all -- besides what you can already se- - - they are pretty tasty, too.

- - - - - high pressure is currently alon- the - eastern seaboard with the - moisture flow back in the area.- the




