PIZZA KICKER - is it pizza or is it art? - thanks to a creative rhode- island baker -- it's actually - both! - here you see eric palmieri- perfecting a holiday picture- using only pizza ingredients. - he has been working at his- family business, d. Palmieri's- bakery in johnston, for 14- years.- a fire ruined the shop back in- 2007 and that's when palmieri - decided - to get creative with his pies.- he's made santa, reindeer, the- grinch, a christmas tree, - and other creations.- and the beauty of it all -- besides what you can already se- - - they are pretty tasty, too.





