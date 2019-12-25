Intermittent Fasting May Improve Your Health

Want to live longer?

Try fasting!

A review of existing studies suggests that periodically foregoing meals can improve your overall health.

Researchers have found that fasting helps to regulate blood sugar levels, which suppresses inflammation.

According to UPI, studies also show that fasting can improve our body's resistance to stress.

Studies in both animals and people show that alternating between times of fasting and eating supports cellular health.