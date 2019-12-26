Harry Hamlin says he still pays for his daughters' dental work

Global  

Harry Hamlin told Page Six that some months his model daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, make more money than him and wife Lisa Rinna of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." 
