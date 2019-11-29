Tiffany's holiday sales rise on higher China spending

IN WHAT'S LIKELY TO BE ITS LAST REPORT AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY - Tiffany, Thursday, posted growth in holiday sales ON STRONG DEMAND FROM CHINA..

SHOPPERS IN Mainland, CHINA drove sales up double-digits, offsetting declines in Hong Kong, which has been roiled by pro-democracy protests, including on Christmas eve .

Sales also grew in the U.S. and EUROPE.

OVERALL, global revenues were up an estimated 1 to 3% during the holidays.

Welcome news for French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which has a deal to acquire Tiffany for $16 billion.