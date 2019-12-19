Global  

5 Eco-Friendly Ways to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree

5 Eco-Friendly Ways to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree

5 Eco-Friendly Ways to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree

5 Ways to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree.

1- Recycle your tree - Many counties have Christmas tree drop-off centers.

2- Plant them in your personal garden - Christmas trees can be used as a barrier to prevent grazing animals from eating fruits and vegetables as they grow.

3- Use tree needles to make craft projects - The needles of trees can be used to create wreaths.

4- Turn it into woodchips - Use a large wood chipper to create decorative landscaping materials.

5- Donate it - Many organizations, including zoos, accept used trees
