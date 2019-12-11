4 Levels of Doughnuts: Amateur to Food Scientist now < > Embed Video Credit: epicurious - Duration: 13:08s - Published 4 Levels of Doughnuts: Amateur to Food Scientist We challenged chefs of three different skill levels - an amateur, a home cook, and a professional - to make us a doughnut of their choice. After each of them had presented their creation, we asked a food scientist to review their work. Which one would you take first, hot off the tray? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 Levels of Doughnuts: Amateur to Food Scientist [glass clinks against metal][fire roaring][upbeat music]- Hi, I'm Shane and I'm a Level 1 chef.- I'm Anthony and I'm a Level 2 chef.- Hi, I'm Tracy fromThe Institute of Culinary Educationand I'm a Level 3 chef.- What I love about donuts is thateverybody likes donuts.When people come over,they're gonna enjoy it.I guarantee it.- My favorite thing about these donutsis that first bite.[sigh] God, your eyesroll back in your head.It is incredible.- What I love about donuts is they can bean appetizer, your entree or a dessert.[bold music]- All right, I'm gonnaget started on my batter.I have my all-purpose flour.I'm gonna put this in first.- I'm gonna begin by addingmy high gluten flour.- The point of this is that you wanta nice, even, soft consistency.The next step is to usethe whole wheat flour.The two different types of flours justgive it more flavor.- Our instant rise yeast.The yeast will help the donuts rise.That'll get caught in the dough andit'll start expanding and that'swhat makes the donuts go poof.- All right, next my baking powder.- Some salt in there.- Sugar as well.- Nutmeg.Now I'm whisking this all together.- You wanna make sureyou don't get any bigpockets of salt.- If we had liquid and wedidn't mix up the dry stuffyou could have clumps of salt,which sounds good to bite into.Probably wouldn't be in a donut.In goes the milk.And the vanilla.We're gonna mix this on lowfor just a minute or two.- We're using a fresh yeast today becauseit has more flavor thanjust a regular yeastlike a dry or an instant yeast.And you wanna crumble it up so it kind ofhydrates and becomes this liquid beforewe add it to our dough.- Just mixing.Mixing it up.[machine whirs]- I'm gonna wisk togethermy yeast and my waterand I'm gonna add it tomy eggs for my liquids.And now we're gonna turn it offand just add our wets to our dries.- [Anthony] Now it's time to add our eggs.- I'm gonna throw my butter in.- One down.Time for number two.Going for third.And last but not least.- Grab the butter.Take a little clump at a timeand work it in.What this butter is gonna do isit's gonna give structure to your batter.It's also gonna give your battera lot of richness and flavor.Next, I'm gonna put in my milk,my yogurt, my egg and my vanilla.Move the mixture around untileverything's evenly distributed.- We're gonna bring this up toabout a medium speedfor about six to eight minutes.And we're gonna let itsit at room temperaturefor the first bulk ferment which is gonnagive our dough some flavor.- We just put flour downso it doesn't reallymake a mess and get stuckto our work surface.And I'm gonna flour my hands as well so itdoesn't stick to me andthen we can't do anything.And I'm just gonna pull one side,fold it over on itself like a letter.For the young people out there,those were early days emails.- [Tracy] So we're justgonna wrap this up.We don't want our dough to dry out.- Keep out all the nasties.- Now we're gonna let thisrest for about 45 minutes.- So we're gonna letthis proof for an hour,during which the yeastwill start to activateand start chewing those sugars,and you'll see this bad boy start to rise.And then we'll let it chillin the fridge overnight.- All right, looks likeour dough is done resting.We're gonna releasethe gas from our dough.So we kind of just want to punch it downand then we are goingto wrap it right back upand put in the fridge overnight.- All right, my batter's ready.You wanna make sure that you don'tride up too high on the edges.You also want to make sure that youdon't get anything on that center pinor they won't look like donuts.- So now our dough has sat overnight.I'm gonna just lightly flour my benchand we're looking to rollthis about a half inch.So, because I'm lookingto keep the bottom ofmy donut hole, I'm justgonna take my round cutterand, essentially, markit because I'm gonnapoke it out after I fry it.- You know, I don't knowwho first holed a donutbut I'm very thankfulthat that person did.I think it had somethingto do with how it cooks.Maybe a little bit moresurface area means thatyou can get a crispier outsideand a more tender inside.- I don't fill these allthe way up to the topbecause when you bakethem, they're gonna riseand you don't want themto overflow the pan.- Make sure you leaveenough room for them to growbecause you don't want them to knockinto each other as they will rise again.- All right, my batter's all in the pan.- We're gonna let these rest forabout an hour and a half.- All right, we've got our six donutsand our six holes.We're gonna let these sit atroom temperature for about an hour.- I'm gonna be filling mydonut with a lemon curd.So, I'm gonna have one egg yolkand then I'm gonna have three whole eggsand I'm gonna whisk thattogether with some sugar.So I have some fresh squeezed lemon juiceand I'm gonna add my eggsand my sugar into that.And we're gonna set this on topand let it cook until it thickens.And you wanna make sure you're whiskingcontinuously as you dothis because your eggswill curdle if you don't.So, now that this has thickened,we are going to remove it from the heatand we are gonna add our butter in.And we are gonna use a hand blenderto emulsify our lemon curd.We're gonna put this in the fridgefor about two hours and then we're gonnause it to fill our donut.- I like to bake my donuts because youget a soft, tender crumb and it's a lotless messy than other methods.Also, it's a lot less greasy than fryingso at least you can pretendthat it's healthier.- The proper donut is fried.There's no way around it.Cake or yeast: it should be fried.- Now I'm gonna bake this for10 minutes at 350 degrees.- I like frying as mymethod because it's anincredibly efficient way to cook donuts.- I look for these littledimples that are on the dough.That's how I can usuallytell they're ready.So, I like to do, usually,just a few at a time.And I drop them in and Igive them a little flip.- We'll start with three.We don't wanna over crowd the pan.Cause if we do that, then they might sticktogether and then they won't cookas well or as fast.No touching.I'm looking for these tobe a nice golden brown.- So, once they're nice and golden brown,we can give them a flip.- Flip, that indicatesthat it's been well fried.I like to shove them around a little bitto help mix up that oil.I don't think you have to do that,it's just kind of fun.- Guy needs a little longer.- I don't wanna over cook them.I don't want them to get stale and hard.I want that oil just todrip down into the paninstead of straight onto my table.- We're using canola oil.- The canola oil bringsa nice neutral flavorwhich means it doesn'treally add much flavor.Just the fry.- So we have a nice, golden brownand, most importantly, we have aproper ring around our donut.- All right, my donutsare out of the oven.They've got some nice littlegolden brown sections.That's definitely what you're looking for.- All right and these are done frying.- All right, let's get these bad boysinto some sugar and cinnamon.And then into my face.- Now, time to make my glaze.In front of me, I havesugar and I have some milk.The consistency of thisshould be quite thick.I chose cinnamon sugarbecause it's a classic paring.A little bit of the sweet from the sugarand then that flavorkick from the cinnamongoes well with the friedflavor of the donuts.- I'm gonna let my donutssit for a little whilelonger to get cooledbecause when I put theglaze on top, I don't wantit to run off the donuts.- I'm gonna make a toasted meringue that'sgonna go on top of my donut.I'm gonna take my egg whitesand I'm gonna whisk these with sugarand we're gonna set thisover a double boiler.We need to cook this until the egg whitesreach about 160 Fahrenheit.So, my egg whites are nice and frothyand they are warm andthey're gonna whip up,cool down and become stiff.I'm just gonna add a littlebit of vanilla extractjust for a little moreflavor and some sweetness.Now I'm gonna put themeringue in this piping bag.All right, time to assemble our donuts.- I'm going to put mydonuts on this cooling tray.I'm going to spoon the glazeon top of the donuts.Maybe a half spoonful at any one time.And it is okay, of course,if some drips over.- Give a quick swirl tomake sure that they'renice and evenly coated.I like to shake out the excess as well.I want to be able to have the entire donutwithout feeling like it'ssticky, sweet and gross.- The first thing I need to dois cut out my centers.I don't want to go allthe way to the bottomcause I want a little nest for mylemon curd to sit in.And I don't wanna goall the way to the top.Now I'm going aroundwith my Swiss meringue.I like to toast my meringue becauseit not only gives flavor,it also gives dimension with our color.This is a standard Pate Brisee,which is a flaky pie crust.I took my scraps from astandard times making pie.I rolled them out really thinand then I put somefresh lemon sugar on top.The last thing I'm gonnado before we finishour donuts is add some fresh lemon zestjust to really bring out the lemon flavor.- And these are my donuts.[camera snap]- These are my Lemon Meringue Pie donuts.- Let's give them a try.Yeah- Really good.- Nailed it.- Moist, sweet but not too sweet- People think, "oh,you can't possibly makedonuts at home" but you can.Clean up is simple and itdoesn't take much time.- There's nothing quite like having adonut that has come fresh out of the fryerand straight into the sugarand then straight into your face.- My favorite part'sdefinitely the pie crust.It's something really unique in a donutand I think texture's really importantwhen you have a soft dessert like a donut.[loud bang]- Let's see how each of ourchef's made their donuts.[loud bell rings]Shane made a cake style donutwhich relied on baking powder,a chemical leavener to raise his batteras opposed to yeast.Baking powder is double acting,which means it produces carbon dioxideat room temperature when moisture is addedand then again when the batter isheated through the baking process.Releasing carbon dioxidetwice is a safety netfor ensuring leavening,especially if you forgetto preheat an oven or your oil.The structure of Shane's donuts came froma combination of all purpose flourwith whole wheat, pastry flour which islow in protein and contains the bran,the germ and the endospermof the wheat kernel.Anthony and Tracy made yeast raised donutswhich were much lighterthan Shane's cake donuts.Baking yeast creates andreleases carbon dioxidethrough a slow biochemical reactionthat occurs as it ferments sugarand starches in the dough.This ensures a light,pillowy dough texture.Anthony used an instant yeast.- Which is quick acting and can be addeddirectly to dry ingredients.It's been commercially dried,becoming porus and soaksup water very quickly.Which is why you don't need tohydrate it prior to mixing.Tracy used fresh yeast in her donuts.Sometimes called cake yeast,it comes in small, compressed blocksand is very high in moisture: about 70%.It is minimally processedand develops morecomplex flavors than theinstant yeast that Anthony used.She also used a high gluten flourwhich contains more glutenin and gliadin,which are the two proteins that whenkneaded together with water form gluten.Gluten traps the carbondioxide from the yeastfermentation and createsa lighter, fluffier donut.After 45 minutes of proofing,Tracy's dough doubled in size.She punched it downand lightly kneaded it,allowing the yeast to be redistributedfermenting all of the available sugarsand producing additional carbon dioxide.After they finishedproofing, Anthony and Tracyboth needed to shape their donuts.Shane, however, was able to just pour hisbatter into a special donut pan.This molded the batterinto standard donut ringsand ensured the interior ofhis batter would be heated.He baked his donuts for 10 minutesmuch like you would a cupcake.Maillard browning andcaramelization also happenedimparting sweet, roastednotes to his donuts.Both Anthony and Tracy fried their donuts.Canola oil is genetically modifiedand has a high smoke point.It's a neutral oil so it didn'timpart any additional flavors.- Beautiful! Oh Man!- Three of our chefs cooked their donutsat a similar temperature.But oil conducts heat much faster than airso while Anthony and Tracy only neededto fry their donuts for a minute or two,Shane required a longer baking time.Shane made a simple glaze by heatingconfectioners sugar with milk--- It sounds almost too simplebut trust me, it tastes really great.- With heat, the sugar dissolves quicklycreating a translucent, sweet glaze.Anthony made a classic donut coatingfrom crystallized sucroseor table sugar and cinnamon.This mixture adds a satisfying crunchand a warming sweetness to his donuts.- It's taking every bitof self control for menot to eat these right asthey come out of the bowl.- Tracy made a complex and deliciousvariation on a lemon meringuepie with her toppings.The lemon curd that she made from freshlemon juice, eggs andbutter added a lemony,sour note from the naturally occurringcitric and malic acids in lemon.She also made Swiss meringue which wasdone by whipping eggs whites with sugarover heat, making themwhite, sweet and fluffy.She toasted the meringuewith a propane torch,adding caramel color and avery slight, thin crunch.Finally, she added some flaky pie crustto tie together all of the toppings.Donuts are a delicious treat.Whether they're simpleor more complicated.Next time you're making donuts,I hope you'll consider some of these tips.





