Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point Rockland County began looking for a silver SUV possibly with front grill damage last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point that same evening, leading to the arrest of its 27-year-old owner Jorge Flores-Villalba. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

