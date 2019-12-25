Global  

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point

Rockland County began looking for a silver SUV possibly with front grill damage last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point that same evening, leading to the arrest of its 27-year-old owner Jorge Flores-Villalba.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
