Worst Movies Of Of 2019

2019 was a big year for movies.

However, the year also saw some awful films that failed to connect with audiences.

"The Kid Who Would Be King" lost $30-million.

"Hellboy" is one of the worst reviewed films of the year.

"Dark Phoenix" lost $50-million dollars and caused the X-Men film series to end on a low note.

"The Kitchen" was made for $40-million and only earned $5-million.

"Playmobil: The Movie" was one of the worst openings of all time.

Made for $40 million it earned $668-thousand.