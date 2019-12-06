Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Worst Movies Of Of 2019

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Worst Movies Of Of 2019

Worst Movies Of Of 2019

2019 was a big year for movies.

However, the year also saw some awful films that failed to connect with audiences.

"The Kid Who Would Be King" lost $30-million.

"Hellboy" is one of the worst reviewed films of the year.

"Dark Phoenix" lost $50-million dollars and caused the X-Men film series to end on a low note.

"The Kitchen" was made for $40-million and only earned $5-million.

"Playmobil: The Movie" was one of the worst openings of all time.

Made for $40 million it earned $668-thousand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019 [Video]Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019

With great expectations … comes serious disappointment. For this list, we’re looking at movies released in 2019 that fell woefully short of their own potential. To be clear, these movies aren’t..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published

Top 10 Bad Horror Movie Sequels Everyone Watched [Video]Top 10 Bad Horror Movie Sequels Everyone Watched

Quality and box office results don’t always add up - and that goes both ways. For this list, we’re looking at horror movie sequels - including those considered a prequel - that, despite being..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.