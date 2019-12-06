Worst Movies Of Of 2019
2019 was a big year for movies.
However, the year also saw some awful films that failed to connect with audiences.
"The Kid Who Would Be King" lost $30-million.
"Hellboy" is one of the worst reviewed films of the year.
"Dark Phoenix" lost $50-million dollars and caused the X-Men film series to end on a low note.
"The Kitchen" was made for $40-million and only earned $5-million.
"Playmobil: The Movie" was one of the worst openings of all time.
Made for $40 million it earned $668-thousand.