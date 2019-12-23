Global  

Liam Gallagher slams 'Dolly Parton' Noel

Liam Gallagher slams 'Dolly Parton' Noel The singer wishes his brother and former Oasis bandmate had made his work sound like the collaborations he undertook with The Chemical Brothers, rather than the "stupid" records Noel's been putting out.

Liam told MOJO magazine: He has even claimed that Noel's new music sounds like Dolly Parton!

Liam told MOJO magazine: Despite their frequent jibes at one another, Liam insisted he doesn't wish any "harm" towards his brother and the music world would be very boring without their feud.

