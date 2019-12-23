Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mourinho’s Spurs beat Brighton in latest Boxing Day boost

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1...
Seattle Times - Published

Spurs press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Chelsea, Brighton, Paulo Gazzaniga and team news

Spurs press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Chelsea, Brighton, Paulo Gazzaniga and team newsLive coverage of Jose Mourinho's pre-match press conference ahead of Spurs' Premier league clash...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton: https://t.co/kGaROzUTCm #PremierLeague 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.