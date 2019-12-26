Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Danny Dyer's Brussels sprout rule

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Danny Dyer's Brussels sprout rule

Danny Dyer's Brussels sprout rule

Danny Dyer's Brussels sprout rule The 'EastEnders' actor is a huge fan of the leaf vegetables, which are a Christmas dinner tradition, and admits he doesn't wait until the festive period to sink his teeth into some sprouts, but he likes to encourage his offspring to have some at this time of year.

Speaking on an 'EastEnders' Instagram video, he said: Speaking on an 'EastEnders' Instagram video, he said: Danny has also looked back on his favourite-ever Christmas present, admitting one that sticks in his memory is a pogo stick he received in the 1980s: but he was "useless" at using it.

Speaking on an 'EastEnders' Instagram video, he said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Danny Dyer reveals his Brussels sprout rule #DannyDyer #BrusselsSprouts #Christmas #Christmas2019 #ChristmasDinner… https://t.co/QQp4LeeUKF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.