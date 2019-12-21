Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suspect In Death Of Long Island University QB To Be Booked

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Suspect In Death Of Long Island University QB To Be Booked

Suspect In Death Of Long Island University QB To Be Booked

Police say 23-year-old Michael Mosley will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide later Thursday in the death of LIU quarterback Clayton Beathard.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Clark, Flowers lead Long Island past Delaware 82-75 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 24 points, Tyrn Flowers had a three-point play and two free...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lupash7

Merry CHRISTmas! Ellie-LuLu ❤️🇺🇸🐘 RT @JBP3666: Cops arrest suspect in slaying of 49ers' CJ Beathard's brother https://t.co/blI8ZxXaxk via @nypost "the 22-year-old quarterbac… 21 hours ago

JBP3666

JadedBy666Politics Cops arrest suspect in slaying of 49ers' CJ Beathard's brother https://t.co/blI8ZxXaxk via @nypost "the 22-year-old… https://t.co/yWVLgWDEbL 21 hours ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Authorities were still looking for a suspect Sunday in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback… https://t.co/Jlx5782kfk 3 days ago

SampleATL

SaMpLe€AtL🐘🦏🦁🐯🦛🦒🐆🦓 RT @NBCNewYork: Authorities are still looking for a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback Clayton Beathard… 3 days ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Authorities are still looking for a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback Clayton… https://t.co/mtEQydVi6V 3 days ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Authorities are still looking for a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback Clayton… https://t.co/61Fqd4Jxyy 4 days ago

NycLadi

Niecy RT @NBCNewYork: Authorities were still looking for a suspect Sunday in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback Clayton… 4 days ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Authorities were still looking for a suspect Sunday in the death of 22-year-old Long Island University quarterback… https://t.co/R1nBa4iaYZ 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Long Island Firehouse Burns Down [Video]Raw Video: Long Island Firehouse Burns Down

Investigators are looking into a fire that burned a Long Island firehouse in North Massapequa on Wednesday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:04Published

Long Island Church Seeks Help To Restore Pipe Organ [Video]Long Island Church Seeks Help To Restore Pipe Organ

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Long Island church seeking donations to help restore their 81-year-old pipe organ.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.