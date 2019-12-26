Global  

Online sales hit record high this holiday season: report

Online sales hit record high this holiday season: report

Online sales hit record high this holiday season: report

U.S. shoppers spent more online during this year&apos;s holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard showed on Wednesday, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
